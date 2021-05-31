Bride's cousin killed in celebratory firing in Kanpur

Kanpur: A cousin of a bride was killed during celebratory firing in Bilhaur area in Kanpur.

The 35-year-old man was killed during the marriage celebration of his cousin sister in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that he was hit by stray bullet during celebratory firing.

Bilhaur inspector, Anup Kumar Nigam, said, that they received a call about a man suffering a bullet injury at a wedding but the victim died on way to hospital.

"Family members said that Rajendra had gone to welcome the 'baraat' when someone from the groom's side started firing. Rajendra was hit in the chest and slumped to the ground. He was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way."

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

