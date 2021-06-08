Bride refuses to marry after groom turns up in an inebriated state

Ballia (UP): Upset over the groom arriving at their wedding venue in an inebriated state, a bride refused to marry him here, police said on Monday.

On June 5, the girl, a resident of Mishrauli village, was to get married to a man from Khejuri village, according to Maniyar police station SHO Shailendra Singh.

The marriage procession arrived at Mishrauli village, and as the preparations for the marriage were on, the girl suspected that the groom was drunk and had also consumed 'gutkha', the SHO said.

The girl objected to it and refused to get married, leading to the cancellation of the wedding. —PTI