Bride Garlands One Groom, Marries Another

Etah: In a bizarre turn of events, two grooms reached the bride's residence on the day of the wedding.

The bride garlanded one groom but ended up marrying the other groom. This incident took place in Siron village under the limits of Kotwali Dehat police circle in Etah district.

The bride, after the marriage went to the home of the second groom while, furious over the incident, the first groom and his family members created ruckus and police had to intervene in the matter.

The police officials are now interrogating the girl's father and uncle after taking them into custody. The police have also arrested family members of the second groom and are investigating the matter. Senior police officials refused to comment on the matter saying that it was still under investigation. —IANS