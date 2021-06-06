BJP's Uttar Pradesh In-Charge Meets State Governor, Says No Plans For Cabinet Rejig

Lucknow: BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government.

His remarks came after a meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel here, which he described as a formality.

Asked about the possibility of a reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, Singh told reporters "there is nothing as such".

"After becoming the (party''s) in-charge of UP, I have not met the Governor. When she was the chief minister (of Gujarat), I was the Agriculture minister, I had an old association with Gujarat. Since, I could not meet her in the past six months, hence I met her today. This was a personal meeting and a formality," Singh said.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very strongly.

"The strongest organisation and most popular government are working in UP," Singh said. —PTI