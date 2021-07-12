BJP Leader Booked For Attacking ASP In Etawah

Etawah: BJP leader Vimal Bhadauria has been booked for allegedly attacking ASP Etawah Prashant Kumar Prasad along with his aides during the voting for the post of block heads.

More than 125 unidentified persons have also been booked for indulging in violence during the polls.

An FIR has been registered at Barhpura police station on the instructions of senior officials. SSP Etawah Brajesh Kumar Singh told reporters that Barhpura police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Sharma had filed a case in this regard. "A case has been registered on Sunday evening against 125 people, including BJP leader Vimal Bhadauria, a resident of Udi, under the relevant sections of IPC including 147, 148, 149, 323, 353, 307, 269, 270, 188, 51, 57, 3 and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) Act. Following the orders of the senior officials, further necessary action would be initiated against them," the SSP said.

He said that a video footage has been collected as evidence against the accused and further investigations are underway.

According to reports, during the election of the block head, around 125 people, led by Bhadauria, had arrived near the barrier at Udi intersection and forcibly tried to remove the barricading in a bid to reach the block premises. On being stopped by the police, the angry crowd allegedly started pelting bricks and stones on the policemen.

"When ASP Prashant Kumar Prasad and other policemen, accompanying him, tried to stop them, they were pushed back and abused by the trouble-makers. When senior sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh, who accompanied the ASP, tried to save him, the BJP workers misbehaved with him and attacked him with sticks," the SSP further said. Besides bricks, stones, shoes, slippers and sticks, seven empty cartridges were also recovered from the site. Later in a video clip which went viral on social media, ASP Prasad could be heard saying that the BJP workers had brought bombs and also pelted bricks stones on policemen and misbehaved with him. --IANS