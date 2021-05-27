BJP to distribute Covid essentials to mark 7 years of Modi govt

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its cadres to distribute masks, sanitisers, and immunity boosters across rural Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven years in power.

The party has decided not to hold any celebrations on the occasion but to dedicate itself to service of the people.

The BJP also plans to hold blood donation camps and launch a campaign to increase awareness regarding Covid vaccination in rural areas, where the state government has already launched an aggressive test-trace-treat campaign.

BJP leader Govind Narayan Shukla, who will coordinate the rural outreach campaign, told reporters, "We will cover at least 20,000-gram sabhas across the state on Sunday. Covid essentials like face masks and immunity boosters would be distributed and villages will also be sanitised. We will reach out to every household in the village."

All party MPs, MLAs and minister have been asked to remain in their respective constituencies and participate in the programme on Sunday.

--IANS