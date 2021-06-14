Missing Bareilly teen found dead

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a 15-year-old girl, who had gone missing from Bareilly district on Saturday, has been found in a farm outside the village. There were injury marks on her head, apparently caused by a sharp object.

Her mother suspects that she may have been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

According to reports, the girl left home in the Shahi area in the morning to work in the field, but she did not return home in the evening.

Additional SP (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said, "The injury marks on the girl's body were caused by a sharp object which possibly resulted in her death. A team of forensic experts are collecting evidence and we are trying to find out if she was using any mobile phone."

He said that the body has been sent for autopsy and the report will verify the reason of death.

"We are gathering information of every person who was in touch with the girl and a breakthrough is expected soon," he said.

The ASP further said that an FIR will be registered in this case after a written complaint is given by the girl's family.

