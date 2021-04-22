Banks In UP To Open For 4 Hrs Only

Lucknow: From Thursday until May 15, banks in Uttar Pradesh will be open for customers for only four hours on working days.

The banks will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A decision to this effect was taken in view of the surge in Covid cases at a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) held via video conferencing on Wednesday.

SLBC officials said banks will remain open for internal work till 4 p.m.

The decision can be extended beyond May 15 after assessing the Covid situation in the state.

The United Forum of Banks Union spokesperson, Anil Tiwari, said: "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to protect bank employees. Only 50 per cent of the staff will work daily on a rotation basis. The new rule will be implemented in all public and private banks from Thursday."

SLBC is a state level body comprising general managers and senior employees of public and private banks in Uttar Pradesh. —IANS