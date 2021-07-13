Azam Khan, Son Discharged From Hospital, Sent Back To Jail

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP, Mohd Azam Khan was finally discharged from the Medanta hospital on Tuesday, more than two months after he was admitted to the hospital after testing Covid positive.

Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, were taken back to the Sitapur jail where they had been lodged prior to their hospitalization.

Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam had been admitted to the Medanta hospital on May 9 after their condition deteriorated.

Azam Khan suffered severe complications related to lungs and kidneys and his stay in the hospital was extended. Azam Khan, his son and wife Tanzeen Fatima were sent to jail in February last year following multiple cases of theft, fraud and forgery that were lodged against them. Tanzeen Fatima was released on bail in December 2020 but Azam Khan and his son were denied bail. —IANS