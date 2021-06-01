Azam Khan Tests Covid Negative But Still on Oxygen Support in Lucknow

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party MP, Mohd Azam Khan, has tested negative for Covid-19 but he continues to be on oxygen support in the Lucknow Medanta hospital.

Khan is suffering from post-Covid Fibrosis and cavity in the lungs. He also has infection in the kidneys.

According to the health bulletin issued by the hospital, the 72-year-old's health showed improvement on Monday but he remains under constant care of the critical care team of the hospital.

Khan and his 30-year-old son Mohammad Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30 and were admitted to Lucknow's Medanta on May 1 since then they have been under treatment.

Abdullah had previously tested negative for Covid and is under medical observation in the ward.

Meanwhile, Zafaryab Jilani, executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), will be discharged from Medanta hospital on Tuesday, the hospital has said.

The senior advocate had suffered blood clots in his brain, following head injury on May 20. He was operated upon for the clots and was put on ventilator support.

"Zafaryab Jilani's condition is stable and showing satisfactory improvement. He will be discharged on Tuesday," the hospital said.

—PTI