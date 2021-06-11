Five arrested for gangrape of two sisters in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five men were arrested and sent to jail for allegedly holding three sisters hostage and gangraping two of them in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The sisters, aged 18, 20 and 22, who work as labourers, had gone to work on the farm of one Mohan Kumar in Phoolbehar on June 4. Kumar had also called four unidentified persons at the farm.



When the girls asked for their wages at the end of the day, Kumar and others locked them up and later raped two of the sisters.



The police that initially believed that the complaint was a result of money dispute, later registered an FIR at Phoolbehar police station.

The sisters were sent for medical examination and their statements were recorded.

The girls have identified all the accused.

Lakhimpur Kheri SSP Vijay Dhull said further investigations in the case are still on.

--IANS