AMU To Hold Online Exams In June

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will hold examinations in online mode only from June 22.

According to an official release, the examination of all first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate students admitted in session 2020-21 at the Aligarh Muslim University will be held next month while for the students of final / intermediate semester will commence from June 1.

However, the schedule of examinations for students admitted in the faculty of medicine, Unani medicine, engineering and technology, law and management studies and research will be notified separately.

According to a notification released by the Controller of Examination, the online teaching of first semester for all students of BA / B Sc / B Com / MA / M.Sc / M Com, admitted in session 2020-21, will continue till June 15. The examination schedule of all students will be notified on the Controller's website.

"The departments shall notify the details and timings of the online examination and the app/software to be used for conducting the same along with meeting ID and password, if required, on the homepage of the department, the release said. —IANS