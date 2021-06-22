Ambedkar statue desecrated in UP's Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged on Tuesday morning in Rampur Asli village here, leading to protests by locals.





According to reports, the statue was desecrated sometime late on Monday night.





On Tuesday morning when the local people saw the damaged statue, they blocked on the Gadwar-Nagra road.





Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said that as soon as the police received information about the incident, they reached the spot and persuaded the angry villagers to lift the blockade.





A case has been registered and necessary legal action would be taken against those behind the vandalism, he said, adding that the statue was damaged several times before as well and the matter was being probed.





—IANS



