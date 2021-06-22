AIMIM invites applications for 2022 polls in UP

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has started inviting applications from candidates willing to contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.





The application will be in the prescribed form and will also include a loyalty contract.





The 'loyalty contract' says that the applicant will campaign for the party in the election, working honestly for the party even in the event of not getting the ticket.





The applicants will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 along with the form.





AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali said, "We have made up our mind to contest on 100 Muslim majority seats in Uttar Pradesh and there has also been a discussion about a possible alliance with like-minded parties. Although no final decision has been taken on this yet, the doors of both SP and BSP are open for us."





He said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will take the final decision on the ticket distribution, for which he will visit the state soon.





In the recent panchayat polls in UP, AIMIM has done well in Akhilesh Yadav's constituency Azamgarh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's hometown Prayagraj.





Meanwhile in 2015, the AIMIM had won four seats in the zila panchayat polls. The rise in the graph of AIMIM in the UP panchayat elections has boosted the morale of the party workers.





Earlier in 2017, AIMIM had fielded its candidates on 38 seats in the assembly elections but did not win a single seat.





The party got 2,05,232 votes in entire Uttar Pradesh, which was only 0.2 per cent of the total votes polled.





