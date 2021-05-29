Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Akhilesh Yadav Urges BJP Govt To Waive Off Interest On House, Water Tax Fines

Akhilesh Yadav Urges BJP Govt To Waive Off Interest On House, Water Tax Fines

 The Hawk |  29 May 2021 3:04 PM GMT

Akhilesh Yadav Urges BJP Govt To Waive Off Interest On House, Water Tax Fines
X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday requested the BJP government to waive off interest on fine and arrears in house and water tax bills to give relief to the urban population hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Considering how the economic condition of people living in cities has been hit because of coronavirus, the BJP government is urged to waive off interest on any kind of fines and arrears in the bills of house tax and water tax." "This will give a lot of relief to the lower and middle class in this period of crisis," he added. —PTI

Updated : 29 May 2021 3:04 PM GMT
Tags:    Water Tax   UP   Akhilesh Yadav   Covid   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X