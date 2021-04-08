Akhilesh to celebrate 'Dalit Diwali' on Ambedkar Jayanti

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he and his party will celebrate Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 as 'Dalit Diwali'.

He said that 'Dalit Diwali' will be celebrated in India and abroad by Samajwadis.

In his tweet, Akhilesh said that Ambedkar had given a new light to Independent India with the Constitution.

"The same constitution is in danger during the dark era of the BJP regime and we hope that Ambedkar will again bring light to the country," he said.

The Central and state government offices remain closed on Ambedkar Jayanti which is widely celebrated by those who believe in Ambedkar's ideology.

Akhilesh's call for Dalit Diwali is being perceived as a move to win over a section of Dalits before the state goes for Assembly elections next year.

—IANS