Akhilesh's Janeshwar Mishra Park to get toy train

Lucknow: The much-publicised Janeshwar Mishra Park that was touted as one of the achievements of the Akhilesh Yadav government, is now up for renovation.





The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to set up a toy train in the park and start a laser show.





Commissioner Lucknow, Ranjan Kumar, told reporters that the train will be provided by the central government free of cost. As per LDA officials, a total of 20,000 saplings, including 15,000 saplings of fruit bearing trees, will also be planted at the park.





The LDA has decided to divide the 376-acre park in two parts for better management. A private company will be hired to manage and operate the park along with the parking lots and managing food kiosks.





A budget of Rs 11.70 crore has been approved by the board members.





The eco-friendly Janeshwar Mishra Park (JMP) in the heart of the state capital, was inaugurated in August 2014.





It has been conceptualized and designed as a multi-functional environmental and recreational green which will not just provide sustainable habitat for various species of birds but also double up as a major entertainment and recreation centre for all sections of the society.





It is designed to enhance and improve the ecological balance and help restore sensitive habitat for numerous species of birds, small animals, fishes, amphibians and even insects.





The design direction for the park is cantered on the strategy for sustainable development that aims to promote harmony between humanity and nature.





The site has a gentle and general slope towards south to north and greater gradient towards eastern and western sides where it has water bodies.





As per Lucknow Master Plan, the site falls in green belt and was initially visualized as a city forest.





A series of jogging, cycling and walkways are built in the park.





The system of jogging tracks, cycling tracks and pedestrian paths has been identified in the ratio of 2:3:4.





These facilities are barrier-free for disabled and old aged members of the society.





The walkways are designed in curvaceous manner to maximize the visual potential of the site and provide the inter-linkages to various activities proposed in the park. They run all along and across the park, along the water bodies, connecting cultural hub and theme gardens.





Along the path, 400 light poles have been installed. On these pole LED light bulbs are attached which conserve the energy. In addition to above, park lighting, landscape lighting is additional feature to highlight the entrance plaza as well as landscape work.





A statue of socialist leader, Janeshwar Mishra, is installed at an important location within the park. The statue is 25 feet tall. It has been placed on a high location that makes it visible from all corners of the park.





