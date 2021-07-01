SP celebrates Akhilesh's birthday in big way, Yogi too greets

Lucknow,: As Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav turns 48 and prepares for a crucial political battle ahead, the party took to 'victory' celebrations.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted his good wishes to Akhilesh on the latter's birthday. He also spoke to Akhilesh and conveyed his good wishes on the phone.





Akhilesh's birthday, which is being celebrated as 'Sankalp Diwas', was marked by plantation drives, blood donation camps, food camps, special 'puja' 'havan' and distribution of fruits to patients. There were also multiple cake-cutting ceremonies.





Samajwadi kitchens are also being run to feed the poor.





The Vikramaditya Marg that is the address of the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters and also the residences of Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, have been plastered with hoardings wishing Akhilesh on his birthday.





Full page newspaper advertisements have been put in all leading newspapers for the party president.





SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that party leaders and workers were determined to make this a memorable birthday for their leader.





Party MLC Anurag Bhadauria said the Samajwadi Party had fought against the 'oppressive' policies of the BJP in the past four and half years and was now preparing to return to power with greater strength.





--IANS



