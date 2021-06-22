Akhara Parishad Favours Law To Control Population

Prayagraj: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has come out in support of the proposed population control laws.

ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri said, "Akhara Parishad also demands a law from the central government to produce two children. All sages and saints also fully support this. There is an increasing burden on the country due to population explosion."

Mahant Narendra Giri explained further, "People are putting the country in economic trouble by producing 13 children each. The way the population is exploding, it is increasing the burden on the country. This is affecting the development of the country. Therefore, to make people aware on population control, we are appealing to the people. I urge others to come forward on this issue."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently said that the government should take steps to control population growth. He said that the RSS would launch an awareness campaign on this issue.

"We have always been in support of two children. However, the final decision in this regard is to be taken by the central government," he said. —IANS