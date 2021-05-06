Agra Fashion Designer Dies Of Covid, Police Perform Last Rites

Agra: Agra-based fashion designer, Sharda Whabi, was found dead in her house in Jaipuria Sunrise Colony, possibly due to Covid.

She lived alone since her husband and two sons are based in Dubai.

The family authorised the local police to cremate her on Wednesday. Ekta chowki in-charge Shailendra Chauhan, said that they cremated her body as per Hindu rituals and followed all Covid protocols after an authority letter was sent to them by her son Arjun. A designer of international repute, she founded Krsadha fashion house and an NGO.

Whabi had participated in various fashion shows. He added that her help, Bacho Bari, was also present at the cremation as per the wishes of the family who were connected on a zoom call at the time of the cremation. Her sons requested the police to hand over her ashes to the help.

Superintendent Police, city, Botre Rohan Pramod, said, as she was suspected of suffering from Covid-19, no neighbour went inside her house or was willing to touch her body.

