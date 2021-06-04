Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Agra cousins drowned in Yamuna, bodies recovered

Agra cousins drowned in Yamuna, bodies recovered

 The Hawk |  4 Jun 2021 5:25 AM GMT

Agra cousins drowned in Yamuna, bodies recovered
X

Agra: Bodies of two cousins who drowned in the Yamuna river in a freak accident while feeding fish, have been recovered.

The incident took place on Thursday, when Vishal, 27, slipped into the river and Saurabh, 17, jumped in after him.

Both are residents of Lohia Nagar in Balkeshwar locality, Inspector Devendra Shankar Pandey of Etmaddulah police station said that the cousins had gone to feed fish at Jawahar Bridge when Vishal slipped and Saurabh tried to save him.

Another relative, Lalit also jumped in the water but could not save them but managed to come out of the river.

Police and divers were informed about the incident and the bodies were recovered from near the spot where they drowned, Pandey said.

--IANS

Updated : 4 Jun 2021 5:25 AM GMT
Tags:    Agra cousins   Yamuna   bodies   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X