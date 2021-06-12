After Jitin's exit from Cong, several others may follow suit

Lucknow: With all possibilities of BJP's new entrant Jitin Prasada getting a plump Cabinet rank post in Uttar Pradesh, speculations are rife over several other senior Congress leaders switching sides.

Topping the list is senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from UP Kapil Sibal, who too could part ways with his parent party.



Though the renowned lawyer has totally rubbished reports of him joining BJP like Prasada and Jyotriditya Scindia, but did not deny leaving the party.



"I would never join BJP at any cost, " he repeatedly said.



Sibal and Prasada were the among the members of Group-23 led by Gulam Nabi Azad, to question the Congress high command on several issues, including internal democracy and organisational elections.



A close associate of Mr Sibal, here on Saturday told UNI that "how can a senior leader like Mr Sibal stay in the party amid ignorance by the high command."



"For the past six months, Mr Sibal has been seeking time for a one-on-one discussion with Rahul Gandhi but has failed,' as per sources.



Mr Sibal is not a small leader of the party but ignorance of the high command is now indirectly forcing thee leaders to part ways, they added.



While speaking to media after Prasada's resignation, Mr Sibal had said, "His leaving the party for what ever reason was justified as that was a personal choice but his decision to join the BJP has left me wondering.'



The senior leader also exuded confidence on Congress leadership resolving its internal issues.



"Nothing survives without listening. No corporate structure can survive without listening and so is the case with politics. If you don't listen, you will fall into bad days," he had stated.



Mr Sibal was elected to Rajya Sabha from UP in 2016 amid heavy crossing voting and his term expires on July 4, 2022.



Though Mr Sibal has denied going to BJP but he could join some other party like TMC or NCP but not before his term in the Upper House ends.



Meanwhile, several other senior UP Congress leaders are likely to join other political parties-- BJP or Samajwadi Party-- before the 2022 Assembly polls.



Reportedly, two rebel Congress MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, both from Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi are set to join the BJP before 2022 assembly polls.



Similarly in Western UP too, some influential Congress leaders are said to be in talks with the SP and BJP.



Sources in BJP said Prasada could be the Brahmin face of the party in the 2022 polls and made an MLC and a ministerial berth.

Apparently, the new BJP entrant was already working towards uniting the Brahmins under his Brahmin Chetna Parishad for the past couple of years in UP.

—UNI