Accused held for rape and murder of 5-year-old in UP

Badaun (UP): A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and then killing a five-year-old girl in a village here.

Badaun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma told reporters, "The accused was heavily drunk when we arrested him. The circumstantial evidence suggests that he has committed the crime. He is, however, not in a position to answer our questions."

The accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl's parents were harvesting wheat and the girl was playing nearby.

The accused abducted the girl and raped her and then killed her.

When the parents started looking for the girl, they found her body in the field.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

