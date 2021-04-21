73,000 committees monitoring Covid situation in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has set up 73,000 monitoring committees in the rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh to collect door-to-door details of Covid-infected persons and also create awareness for vaccination along with effective prevention.

Following this mantra, 59,000 monitoring committees are working in rural areas and 14,000 in urban areas of the state.

People are being made aware with the help of a public address system to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour -- social distancing, wearing of face covers/masks and hand hygiene.

The chief minister has laid emphasis on the importance of monitoring committees.

"Keeping a regular check on the works of monitoring committees should be done in every district. Their activation is necessary to control the spread," he directed officials.

Yogi Adityanath has launched a test, trace and treat system to curb the corona infection.

The purpose of this basic mantra is to first identify the infected person, then test him and give a proper treatment.

The chief minister has further directed that the vaccination campaign should be intensified in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Varanasi that have a high virus load.

The monitoring committees of these cities are also identifying the Covid infected persons and motivating them to get vaccinated. These committees are also clearing the misconceptions formed in the minds of people regarding the benefits of the vaccine.

In Lucknow, a total of 110 ward monitoring committees have been formed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

These are visiting the homes of people in each ward daily and submitting their health information.

The city commissioner informed that the ward committees inquired about the condition of the people coming from places outside Lucknow and experiencing influenza-like symptoms such as cold, cough, fever.

On Tuesday, as many as 50 persons were inspected by the ward monitoring committees, out of which 45 people were found healthy and only 5 people were found to have mild symptoms such as cold, cough, fever.

--IANS