52-Year-Old Farmer Dies By Suicide In UP's Banda

Banda: A 52-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself at his home in a village here as he was upset over stray animals eating his crops away, district officials said on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Atrara tehsil Saurabh Shukla said Lalak Singh of Nandana village hung himself from a ceiling fan on Friday. Even though the farmer had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a bank, there was no pressure on him for repayment, the SDM asserted.

Quoting the farmer''s nephew, Lavlesh, Shukla said Lalak Singh had sown ''moong'' in his field but stray cows and calves ate the crop.

This probably made the farmer worried, and he committed suicide, the official said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the naib tehsildar is at the spot to probe the incident, the SDM added. —PTI