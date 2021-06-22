5 held for collecting donations by creating fake temple website

Lucknow: The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested five persons who had created a fake website in the name of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and duped innocents of crores of rupees.





Ashish Gupta, Naveen Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Amit Jha and Suraj Gupta, all residents of New Delhi, were arrested from GB Nagar.





Police have also recovered mobile phones, SIM cards and Aadhaar cards from them.





The FIR was first lodged by Anil Kumar Mishra, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya on January 30 at Ram Janmabhoomi police station.





Mishra had alleged that a fake website, similar to the original one had been created, and it even had a QR code for financial donations.





The code was registered in the name of one Tejveer Singh. The case was transferred to the cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police last month.





Superintendent of Police cyber cell Triveni Singh told reporters that the gang had been operating from Bihar and a team will be sent soon to arrest its other members.





"We worked on the case using electronic evidence, including data analytics," said Singh.





The donations from unsuspecting devotees for Ram temple were going directly into the accounts of the accused.





