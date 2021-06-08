Man arrested in 4-yr-old rape case in UP

Ballia (UP): A man wanted in connection with a four-year-old rape case was arrested here on Monday, police said.

Santosh Kumar, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a village in Nagra area on May 10, 2017, was arrested near Narhi canal culvert, they said.

An FIR had been registered against Kumar, a resident of Sikandarpur area, on charges of abduction and rape, police said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest.

In a separate case, one Munna Rawat, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl on June 1 in Rasda area, was arrested on Sunday, police said. —PTI