4 Die In Car-Truck Collision

 The Hawk |  18 April 2021 3:38 PM GMT

Chitrakoot: At least four people died and five were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Uttar Pradesh''s Chitrakoot district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased were residents of Mahoba district and were going to Allahabad, police said.

Around 5 am, the car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Ramnagar block, an officer said.

Raipura police station incharge Sushilchandra Sharma said the four deceased, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, included a child and two women.

Five persons were seriously injured, the officer said. —PTI

Updated : 2021-04-18T21:08:47+05:30
