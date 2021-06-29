39 Completed Projects Awaiting Inauguration In Varanasi

Varanasi: Thirty nine projects in Varanasi are complete and are awaiting inauguration.

These include International Convention Centre 'Rudraksh' and the Ashapur railway overbridge, built at a cost of Rs 726.54 crore.

Fourteen more projects worth Rs 1424.42 crore are expected to be completed by the end of July. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, "These projects are part of the 138 projects of Rs 8,331.30 crore which have already been launched in the district. Work on these projects is in progress. Of this, 39 projects of Rs 726.54 crore have been completed in May and 14 projects of Rs 1,424.42 crore will be completed in July." District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "So far, there is no intimation regarding the next visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi. However, assuming that all the completed projects could be ready for inauguration by July end, the pace of the projects where over 90 per cent work has been done, has been accelerated."

Officials are trying their best to ensure the completion of over 50 projects before the next visit of the Prime Minister is announced.

Apart from these 53 projects, the commissioner said that 62 more on-going projects of Rs 3,879.49 crore will be completed by August-end, followed by the completion of 10 other projects of Rs 2003.92 crore in January 2022.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. —IANS