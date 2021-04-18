3 brothers in UP die within 24 hrs, Covid not ruled out

Lakhimpur Kheri: In one of the worst tragedies in recent Covid times, three brothers here died within 24 hours.

Though the brothers, aged 53, 50 and 45, were suffering from pneumonia, the family said that they were not treated for Covid which worsened their condition.



According to doctors, the brothers had pneumonia and their condition deteriorated fast. They died after complaining of breathlessness. While the eldest one died at home, the two others died during treatment at a hospital.



Sources said that their Covid-19 reports came out negative, but the family has been isolated at home and the area sealed as a precautionary measure.

A doctor, who treated the two brothers at a private hospital, said, "Their condition was critical when they were brought here. We immediately put them on oxygen support and tried to revive them. They were ill for the past one week and were on self-medication while carrying on with their work. We advise people to seek proper treatment and take adequate rest when ill."

Lakhimpur Kheri CMO Dr. Manoj Agarwal said, "Initial tests do not suggest that the deaths were due to Covid. We are waiting for further reports. There have been only two Covid deaths in the district in the last 24 hours."

Over 1,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri. There is fear that with the Panchayat elections on, the situation could take a turn for the worse.—IANS



