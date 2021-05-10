2 Labourers Electrocuted In UP Village

Bahraich: Two labourers were electrocuted after the iron rods in their hands came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in a village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at a construction site in Godwa village in Ramgaon area.

The victims were identified as Parashuram (36) and Ladli Prasad (35), police said, adding one man, Panchu Khan, was injured in the mishap and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

His condition was stable, they said. —PTI