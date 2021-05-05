2 Arrested For Black Marketing Of Oxygen Cylinders In Lucknow

Lucknow: Two people have been arrested for allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders in Jankipuram area here, police said on Wednesday.

Karan Bhardwaj and Nekram were arrested on a tip-off on Tuesday evening with a four-wheeler and 115 jumbo oxygen cylinders which they illegally traded to the needy patients'' family, Police Commissioner, Lucknow, D K Thakur said. Police is interrogating the accused and trying to elicit more information from them about their gang. A campaign against black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines is underway, Thakur said. Earlier, four persons were arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in two separate cases, police had said. —PTI