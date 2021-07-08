Top
Body of 18-year-old woman found in well in UP's Fatehpur

 The Hawk |  8 July 2021 7:31 AM GMT

Fatehpur (UP): The body of a missing 18-year-old woman was found in a well in the Bakewar area here, police said on Thursday.


The woman, identified as Shivani, was reported as missing since July 4, local SHO Jai Chandra Bharti said.


Her father had registered an FIR on Wednesday against four people, he said.


Prima facie, it appears that the woman jumped into the well and killed herself, the official said.


The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

—PTI

Updated : 8 July 2021 7:31 AM GMT
