Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > 17 UP Doctors Resign In Protest Against DMs Behaviour

17 UP Doctors Resign In Protest Against DM's Behaviour

 The Hawk |  8 July 2021 3:50 PM GMT

17 UP Doctors Resign In Protest Against DMs Behaviour
X

Gonda: Seventeen government doctors, including Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Ajay Pratap Singh, have resigned in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, accusing District Magistrate Markandey Shahi of using abusive language.

Those who have resigned include 16 community health centre superintendents.

The doctors have made serious allegations against Shahi.

In their resignations sent to the Chief Medical Officer and the UP Health Minister, the superintendents have accused the District Magistrate of using inappropriate language in the review meetings. The doctors have said that during the meetings, Shahi used offensive words to address them, and that they were deeply hurt by the behaviour of the District Magistrate.

"We have been going through this agony for a long time. The District Magistrate uses unparliamentary and inappropriate language for us in review meetings. But in view of the Covid pandemic and vaccination, we were providing services to patients uninterrupted," the doctors said.

The doctors have said in their resignations that during the review meeting held on July 6, the ACMO had asked for details of medical kits and medicines, but the District Magistrate scolded them and silenced them, saying: "Who are you to ask for accounts."

"Instead of being respected as Corona warriors, we are being insulted."

All efforts to contact the District Magistrate proved futile and there was no reaction from the government either. --IANS

Updated : 8 July 2021 3:50 PM GMT
Tags:    Behaviour   Protest   DM   UP   Doctors   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X