Out to relieve herself, 16-yr-old girl raped in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths in a village in Rasda area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on May 29 when the girl went to the fields to attend nature's call and Rajesh Yadav and Akash Yadav raped her, SHO, Rasda Nagesh Upadhyay said.



He said on the complaint of the girl, an FIR was registered against the two under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused are absconding, police said.

—PTI