West Tripura DM who raided marriage halls asks for relinquishment of charge as inquiry is underway

Agartala (Tripura): West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who raided two marriage halls during night curfew earlier this week, on Sunday asked for relinquishment of his charge as District Magistrate for 'fairness of inquiry' into the incident.

According to Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the Chief Secretary has accepted Yadav's request.

"West Tripura district DM in a letter to Chief Secretary informed today that since an inquiry committee has been formed for 26 April's incident, for fairness of inquiry, he requested for the relinquishment of his charge as DM. The Chief Secretary has accepted it," the Law Minister said.

On April 26, Yadav stopped a marriage ceremony for flouting Covid norms and Tripura MLAs have written to the state chief secretary demanding action against him accusing him of thrashing the priest, groom and guests and using inappropriate language.

Yadav later apologised for his actions, saying what he did was only "for the benefit and well being of people".

Speaking to the media on Friday, Yadav said, "The committee summoned me to give evidence today. I came here at 3 pm and submitted my statement, other documents, and orders brought out by me under the Disaster Management Act and Section 144. Also, I was asked some questions which I replied and I am going to fully cooperate with the inquiry committee, and whatever dates are fixed and documents are asked for that will be completely given from my sides."

Chief Minister Biplab Deb had ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from the Chief Secretary.

A high level inquiry committee of consisting two senior IAS officers has been formed for the same. (ANI)