Tripura sets record in single day vaccination of over 53,000 people

Agartala: Tripura has set a record of single day vaccination of Covid-19 yesterday by administering to 53,074 people including 48,100 of 18-44 years age group. Altogether, 3,431 people of above 45 years age group and 1,378 from above 60 years were vaccinated on the day.





Besides, the daily recovery rate has increased to 4.22 per cent while only three persons died and the infection rate remained at 5.19 per cent.





According to report, as many as 487 persons out of total testing of 11,528 samples during the last 24 hours were found positive in the state.





However, the state government has extended the Corona curfew between 1400 hrs and 0500 hrs till June 26 next in Agartala along with 11 other towns of the state – Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Jirania, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Panisagar, Khowai, Belonia and Santirbazar following the detection of over five per cent daily infection.





—UNI



