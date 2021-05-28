Tripura to generate jobs worth Rs 356 Cr for poor: CM

Agartala: Tripura government has decided to generate jobs worth Rs 332 Cr under MGNREGA and Rs 24 Cr has been sanctioned for supporting the urban poor under Tripura Urban Employment Programme to tie over the crisis triggered due to Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb here today.

In a video message, he claimed that the state government was not intended to go for Corona Curfew but finally the situation compelled the administration to opt it following sudden surges of Covid cases in the last three weeks across the state and added, "We felt the inconveniences caused to the common people due to curfew but we have no other option to combat the spike of Covid."

He pointed out that a one-time assistance of Rs 1,000 and ration items would also be provided to seven lakh needy families and about Rs 150 Cr would be needed for these purposes. The state government has also decided to provide a social pension of two months in advance to over four lakh beneficiaries, including senior citizens and widows to support the people in the Covid pandemic, Deb said.



The Chief Minister further claimed that the Tripura government is well equipped with medical infrastructure to fight with Covid. Apart from that, the state government has allocated Rs 30 Cr to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC) for upgrading the main hospital in it's headquarters at Khumlung.

Besides enforcing Covid protocols among the public, the Tripura government has undertaken aggressive vaccination drives and large-scale testing to defeat Covid-19. As of now, about 28 per cent people of the state have been vaccinated were about 16.27 lakh have got the first dose and 5.75 among them have received the second dose too, Deb added.

—UNI