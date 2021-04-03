BJP to get 175 seats or more in Bengal: Tripura CM

Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in West Bengal defeating the ruling Trinamool Congress, and retain power in Assam, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday.

Referring to the party's assessment, he said that his party would secure 175 seats or more in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

"In Assam, there is no existence of Congress or any other opposition party. The BJP would retain power in Assam with absolute majority. Assam will be opposition member free assembly after the elections," he told the media.

Claiming that there is also no existence of the CPI-M and the Congress in Tripura, Deb said that with the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development mission, everyone is joining the BJP.

--IANS



