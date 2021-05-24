Woman burnt alive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old woman was burnt alive when her house caught fire in Vanasthalipuram here on Monday.

Police said, Balakrishna and Saraswathi both government teachers were residing along with their two children in Vanasthalipuram.

At 0800 hours this morning, the fire had engulfed their house. Immediately Balakrishna brought their two children out of the house and went inside to save his wife. However, she was burnt alive.

In the process of saving his wife, Balakrishna also sustained serious injuries.

On information, fire tender has reached the spot and doused the flames.

The seriously injured Balakrishna was admitted to a private hospital in L B Nagar, and the body of Saraswathi was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained by the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

