Wild cats pair rescued in Telangana poultry farm

Hyderabad: A pair of wild cats were rescued from a poultry farm in Telangana by a team of veterinarians from the Nehru Zoological Park.

The female and male wild cats were rescued on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, from a poultry farm in Veluguralla thanda in Kadthal mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

According to Kishan, poultry farmer and Pandu Naik, sarpanch Veluguralla thanda, these cats were raiding the poultry farm at night, killing the poultry, and, in turn, leading to financial loss. To counter this, they arranged a trap cage.



Nehru Zoological Park Curator V.V.L.Subhadra Devi said that both the cats are in good health condition and kept at the zoo for observation at the zoo. Later as per the orders by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, they will be released into the wild.

Meanwhile, as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration, a webinar was conducted on the Malabar Pied Hornbill and wildlife biologist Pooja Powar gave the presentation.

About 60 wildlife experts, NGOs, veterinarians, and biologists were among those who actively participated in the webinar which lasted for one and half hours.

The curator thanked the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi for giving the opportunity for showcasing the successful breeding and rehabilitation programme of mouse deer.

