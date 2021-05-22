50 vials of Covishield vaccine missing from Area Hospital in Telangana

Rangareddy (Telangana): Amidst the shortage of vaccines in Telangana, 50 vials of Covishield vaccine were found to be missing on Thursday from Area Hospital in Kondapur of Ranga Reddy District in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Swarajya Lakshmi, Director of Medical Health Officer said that they have found out about the missing 50 vials of the Covishield vaccine on Thursday and since then have been searching for the same.

Further, a police complaint has been registered and an inquiry has been ordered over the missing vials of the Covishield vaccine.

The vaccination drive has been put on a halt for the last one week in the state due to vaccine shortage. (ANI)