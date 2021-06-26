Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates COVID Command Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a COVID Command Centre on the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare premises in Hyderabad on Friday. The Telangana Government has built this Centre as part of its preparedness to fight the possible COVID-19 third wave.





As per the official press note, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Health Secretary Rizvi, Secretary Disaster Management Rahul Bojja, Director of IIHFW Alugu Varshini and other officials were present on the occasion.





Minister KTR observed that the control room would enable the administration in taking complete control of the situation by aggregating and handling all the data related to COVID-19. It will also provide citizens a reliable forum where they can air their apprehensions and seek medical guidance.





The minister was briefed about the executive dashboard which can provide an overview of all the key metrics to track. A data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven system which can help the officials in taking decisions regarding all COVID-19 related demand, supply status and optimal allocation mechanisms was also explained in detail. The control room would consist of a command centre, call centre, telemedicine etc.





Later, the Minister also inaugurated the Call Centre set up in the same premises. Citizens can dial 1905 and get information about all the COVID related services like testing and vaccination centres, ambulance services, hospitalization requirements etc. Minister congratulated the service providers and the staff manning the call centre for their support.





Four days after the Centre launched a centralised COVID-19 vaccination drive, Telangana vaccinated over 1.98 lakh people with the first dose on Thursday, while 13,034 people were fully inoculated. As per a report issued by the state health department, 1,98,118 people were administered the first dose of vaccine on June 24, including 72 health care workers and 354 front line warriors. (ANI)



