Telangana HC questions stoppage of ambulances from Andhra

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday pulled up state authorities for stopping ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

The court took serious note of reports that Covid patients coming to Hyderabad for treatment were stopped at inter-state border and were turned away.

A division bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy questioned the authorities as to how can they stop ambulances when there are no restrictions on inter-state movement.

"Is this humanity," the court asked. It wanted to know who gave the order to stop ambulances.

The court on Tuesday took up hearing of petitions relating to Covid situation in Telangana. Police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) appeared before the court.

The court voiced its unhappiness over ineffective implementation of night curfew. The bench wondered if the state government plans to take further measures for Covid control after Ramzan.

It wanted to know why the gatherings at religious places were not being controlled.

The court expressed disappointment over the drop in number of Covid tests. It observed that while the court is directing for ramping up testing, the authorities are further cutting down on the numbers. It remarked that flouting court order is unfortunate and warned that officials may have to face contempt of court proceedings.

Advocate General Prasad informed the court that the state cabinet is meeting Tuesday afternoon to take decision on Covid control measures. The bench asked him to convey its concern to the cabinet.

The court asked the government to submit a report with details of all proposed Covid control measures. It adjourned the hearing till the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will discuss that the surge in the Covid cases and take a decision on the imposition of lockdown in the State.

"There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown there is no decrease in the number of cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the State cabinet would discuss the pros and cons and also the adverse impact the lockdown may have on the ongoing procurement of the Paddy and it will take a decision," said Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

--IANS