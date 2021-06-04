Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender resigns from TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana): Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender along with a few other local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders resigned from the party on Friday.

Rajender, one of the founding members of the TRS will soon submit his resignation as MLA to the Speaker.



Earlier on Monday, sources had confirmed that Rajender would meet BJP national President JP Nadda and join the ruling party at the Centre in Delhi.

The way for Rajender's entry into BJP has already been cleared at the local level and now after the meeting with Nadda, it will be official, said sources.

Rajender was expelled from the Cabinet by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS President recently after allegations of land grabbing against him. Following this incident, more allegations were made against Rajender and his family and cases were also registered.

Sources said Rajender has been in consultation with leaders of both BJP and Congress after his expulsion.

According to sources, several rounds of meetings have already been held with Telangana BJP's senior leader and Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy regarding the entry of Rajender into the party.

Rajender was the finance minister during KCR's first term. In the second term, KCR gave him the portfolio of Health.

Rajender is the top leader of Telangana's strongest OBC community "Mudiraj", one reason why both BJP and Congress are courting him to join their respective parties, sources said. (ANI)