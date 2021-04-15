Telangana has been achieved by following commandments of Dr BR Ambedkar, says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary and said that the state has been achieved by following his commandments to "Teach, Agitate and Organise".

On the occasion, Telangana minister KTR paid tributes to the statue of Ambedkar here in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media, KTR said that Dr. BR Ambedkar, with a strong intention to create equality among all in this country, has written the Constitution of India.

"By including articles like article 3, he has given the rights to the formation of new states in this country. And under that article, Telangana state has been formed," KTR said.

Further speaking KTR said, "Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, by following the commandments of Dr. B R Ambedkar to 'Educate, Agitate and Organise' has been able to educate the people about the atrocities happening to the people of Telangana, and was able to make them agitate and achieve separate Telangana state in a very constitutional manner."

He further said that Telangana, since its formation, has been working for the social equality of the Backward Classes of the society. "For the upliftment of the backward classes, we have established over 1000 residential schools for the poor and backward caste children".

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, Telangana is more focused on the overall development of the backward classes by following the path of Dr BR Ambedkar.

He further mentioned that the works for the construction of 125 feet Dr BR Ambedkar's statue will start soon. "As promised earlier, to put up a 125 feet Dr BR Ambedkar statue, Koppula Eshwar, the minister of All welfare Departments and BC Welfare in Telangana has signed an agreement and the works for setting up the statue will also start very soon," KTR said. (ANI)