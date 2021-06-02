Telangana cracks whip on six more private hospitals

Hyderabad: Six more private hospitals in Telangana on Tuesday lost their permit to treat Covid-19 patients as the state authorities continued to crack the whip on the hospitals for excessive billing and violation of other government norms.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said six more hospitals were barred from treating Covid patients, after completing the treatment and discharge of patients currently under their care.

With this, the authorities have revoked the permission of 22 hospitals since last week for overcharging the patients or violation of other norms.

For the first time, some leading hospitals in the state capital faced the action. Those who were barred from treating Covid patients include KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Sunshine Hospitals,Gachibowli, Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills and Lotus Hospitals, Lakdikapul.

Medisys Hospital, L.B.Nagar and Integro Hospital, Tolichowki also lost their permits.

The director said many complaints have been received from people against private hospitals with regard to excess and irrelevant charges in addition to the prescribed norms, mismanagement, lack of proper attention etc.

A total of 174 complaints have been received against 113 hospitals. On Tuesday, eight complaints were received against eight hospitals.

All 113 hospitals were issued show cause notices.

The official warned that any hospital found guilty of violating established protocols/norms/guidelines, will be subjected to suitable disciplinary action.

—IANS