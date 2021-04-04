Telangana's daily Covid count over 1,300

Hyderabad: Telangana's daily Covid-19 count climbed to 1,321 as the surge continued in parts of the state, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,12,140 on Sunday.

Five more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, which increased the total toll to 1,717.

The spike in cases continued in several districts. The daily count in Hyderabad crossed 300-mark to reach 320. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital were the other worst-hit districts with 144 and 121 cases respectively.

Nizamabad recorded 96 cases followed by Nirmal (64), Sangareddy (49), Jagtiyal (46), Warangal Urban (43), Karimnagar (41), Rajanna Sircilla (35), Adilabad (30) and Mahaboobnagar (30).

The total number of active jumped to 7,923, including 3,866 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Admissions in both government and private hospitals treating Covid continued to be on rise. A total of 4,057 Covid patients were admitted in 61 government and 229 private hospitals.

Bed status in government hospitals shows that 7,498 out of 8,542 beds were vacant, while in private hospitals 5,337 out of 8,350 beds were vacant.

A total of 293 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,02,500.

The recovery rate has come down to 96.91 per cent. It was still above the national average of 93.1 per cent.

Authorities conducted 62,973 tests during the last 24 hours. Of them, 53,960 samples were tested in government laboratories and remaining 9,013 in private.

With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 1,03,92,927. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,79,229.

