Telangana CM loses cool, pulls out ribbon at inauguration site

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana): After being unable to secure a pair of scissors for cutting the inaugural ribbon, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulled out the ribbon at a community housing site in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.





The Chief Minister seemingly lost his cool while inaugurating the project in the Medipally area of Thangallapally Mandal.





Telangana Chief Minister inaugurated a community housing for the poor in Sircilla having 1,320 flats.





The housing community named 'KCR Nagar' is located at Mandepalli and built at a cost of Rs 80 crore.





According to Chief Minister's Office, each of these flats has a 560 sq feet area. There are facilities for 5,000 people to live in KCR Nagar.





The Chief Minister also inaugurated an international driving school at Mandepalli. Sprawling across 20 acres of land, this is the first international driving training institute in Telangana. With 30 expert trainers, the driving institute has all the modern facilities like world-class tracks to train 5,000 unemployed youth. (ANI)



