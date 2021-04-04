19 people withdraw candidature for Nagarjunsagar by-poll

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel on Saturday said that as many as 19 people have withdrawn their candidature for the forthcoming Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-poll.

"The returning officer has reported that the following validly nominated candidates have withdrawn their candidature today," said Goel and listed out their names.



The candidates who withdrew their candidature include Godavarti Janakiram, Mudigondla Venkataiah, Ravulapati Ravi Shankar, Bandaru Nagaraju, Rekala Saidulu, Maram Venkat Reddy, Pettam Mallikarjun, Jannu Bharath and Dhudapaka Sanjeeva.



Others include Thandu Upender, Gangireddy Kotireddy, Eesam Nagarjun, Dodla Venkatesham, Kolkur Pratap, Pidishetti Raju, Varikolu Srinivas, Mohammed Abdul Saleem, Vummadi Venkat Reddy and Naresh Patti.

Scheduled on April 17, candidates of major political parties have already filed their nomination for the Nagarjunsagar by-poll.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bagath Kumar, opposition Congress party's veteran leader and former minister K. Jana Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee P. Ravi Kumar filed their papers for the by-poll.

—IANS